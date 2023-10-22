Mostly Sunny With a High Near 67

Weather Story

A nice finish to the weekend with mainly dry conditions and dry conditions. We will begin to transition to a colder and wetter pattern next week, especially midweek as colder temperatures and possible snow move in. Details are still uncertain though.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night

Scattered rain showers before 2am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 2am and 5am, then scattered snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Scattered snow showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Friday

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night

Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.