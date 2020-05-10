Weather Story

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for today and tonight. Breezy winds becoming more widespread across central and northern areas tonight. Showers and chance of thunderstorms for most of the work week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening.

Monday

A slight chance of showers between 8am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph..

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65.