Mostly Sunny with a High Near 67

Weather Story

Remaining dry today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday with light winds. Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will continue at least through the middle of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 39. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.