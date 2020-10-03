Mostly Sunny with a High Near 67

Weather Story
Remaining dry today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday with light winds. Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will continue at least through the middle of next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 39. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 71
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
