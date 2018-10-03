A cooler and drier day is in store for the area, with a cold front bringing strong winds across portions of northern and central Wyoming. Looking forward, colder and wetter conditions will prevail across much of the state tomorrow through the weekend, with significant snowfall possible across the western mountains starting Thursday night.

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight

Saturday

A slight chance of snow before 8am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Saturday Night Rain likely before 4am, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Sunday

Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Sunday Night Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Columbus Day A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Monday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.