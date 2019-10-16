Remaining dry today and turning warmer. A gusty breeze will bring elevated fire behavior this afternoon to portions of Sweetwater and Natrona County. Chances for showers will increase Friday and this weekend as a series of systems moves over Wyoming. Snow is possible for the mountains starting Friday and possible for many areas Saturday night and Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night Scattered rain showers before 3am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Rain showers likely before 7pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7pm and 8pm, then snow showers likely after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.