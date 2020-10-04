Weather Story
Remaining dry today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will continue at least through the middle of next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
