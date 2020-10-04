Weather Story

Remaining dry today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will continue at least through the middle of next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.