Sunday, Oct 04, 2020

Mostly Sunny with a High Near 68

Weather Story

Remaining dry today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will continue at least through the middle of next week.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

