Weather Story

Warmer today with only isolated showers and thunderstorms. Keep an eye on the weather Wednesday as strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are possible. Thursday and Friday will be cooler and wet with periods of rain; heaviest East of the Divide,

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. North wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.