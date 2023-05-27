Weather Story

The pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms continues today. Temperatures will be mostly above average, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon/evening. A few isolated stronger storms may produce hail and strong wind gusts, especially in parts of Natrona and Johnson Counties.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.