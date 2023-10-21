Weather Story

A few more clouds and a bit cooler today but still a nice autumn day for most locations. Sunday looks mainly dry as well before a more widespread chance of rain moves in for early next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Scattered showers between 7pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.