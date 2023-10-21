Weather Story
A few more clouds and a bit cooler today but still a nice autumn day for most locations. Sunday looks mainly dry as well before a more widespread chance of rain moves in for early next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Scattered showers between 7pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW