Warmer day for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76.
