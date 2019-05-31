Mostly Sunny with a High Near 70

Warmer day for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

