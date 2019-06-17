Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms over the area. Few storms may have heavy rain and small hail. Mild high temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light west northwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%..

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Friday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.