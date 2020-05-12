Weather Story

Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers, occasionally mixed with snow. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will develop, with strong storms possible in Johnson and Natrona counties. Elevated Fire Weather Conditions in Sweetwater County this afternoon. Daily shower activity will continue through the work week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.