Weather Story
Isolated to scattered showers, with snow at higher elevations. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will develop. Gusty winds and small hail possible with stronger storms. Daily shower activity will continue through the work week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A slight chance of showers between 11am and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW