Weather Story

Isolated to scattered showers, with snow at higher elevations. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will develop. Gusty winds and small hail possible with stronger storms. Daily shower activity will continue through the work week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A slight chance of showers between 11am and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.