Weather Story
Remaining dry and mild today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Breezy conditions today, with stronger winds possible along the I-90 Corridor. Mainly dry weather should continue through the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
