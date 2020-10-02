Weather Story

Remaining dry and mild today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Breezy conditions today, with stronger winds possible along the I-90 Corridor. Mainly dry weather should continue through the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 66.