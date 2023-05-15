Weather Story

Warmer temperatures return across the area today. Showers and thunderstorms will develop across western portions this afternoon, spreading into the central basins late this afternoon into the evening. Convection will end across the area late this evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesdsay Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 77.