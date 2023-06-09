Mostly Sunny With a High Near 71

Weather Story

A continuation of previous days. Near to just above normal temperatures today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain should decrease around sunset.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Typical late spring weather continues today, with highs generally in the 60s and 70s. Moisture remains elevated, so another round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected, especially for higher elevations of western Wyoming.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.