Weather Story

Another mild but mostly cloudy day today, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A cold front arrives from the northeast, bringing yet more showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the Divide. Thunderstorms continue daily through most of the upcoming week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Thursdsay Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.