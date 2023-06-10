Weather Story
Another mild but mostly cloudy day today, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A cold front arrives from the northeast, bringing yet more showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the Divide. Thunderstorms continue daily through most of the upcoming week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Thursdsay Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Friday
A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW