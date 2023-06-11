Weather Story

Widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms return today. High temperatures remain in the 60s and lower 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms remain likely through the rest of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Friday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.