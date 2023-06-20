Mostly Sunny With a High Near 71

Weather Story

A front will be stalled across the forecast area today. Showers and thunderstorms will continue over northwestern portions today. A strong wind will occur from southern portions into Johnson County. Similar conditions will occur again on Tuesday, with the cold front slowly exiting the CWA by Tuesday evening.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

