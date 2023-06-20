Weather Story

A front will be stalled across the forecast area today. Showers and thunderstorms will continue over northwestern portions today. A strong wind will occur from southern portions into Johnson County. Similar conditions will occur again on Tuesday, with the cold front slowly exiting the CWA by Tuesday evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.