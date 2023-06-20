Weather Story
A front will be stalled across the forecast area today. Showers and thunderstorms will continue over northwestern portions today. A strong wind will occur from southern portions into Johnson County. Similar conditions will occur again on Tuesday, with the cold front slowly exiting the CWA by Tuesday evening.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 78
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
