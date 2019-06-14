Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning will lead to another round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across the Cowboy State today. Afternoon and evening showers and storms will continue through the weekend and into next week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
