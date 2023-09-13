Weather Story

A weather system will move through the Cowboy State today through Thursday. It will bring showers to the northwest initially, and then spread across the entire area. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, with gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday

Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.