Weather Story

This Memorial Day’s weather will be similar to the last few days. Temperatures remain near or above average across the state. By the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop. A few storms may be capable of small hail and strong wind gusts.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.