Weather Story

Temperatures continue to rise, with highs above average for most of the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return in the afternoon. A similar setup is expected for Wednesday before another system moves into the region Thursday. Flooding may become a concern by the end of the week as Gulf moisture moves into the area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Sunday, with heavy rain possible.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.