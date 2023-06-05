Weather Story

Isolated showers continue over portions of the Wind River Basin and western portions of the Bighorn Basin this morning. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread across the area again this afternoon, ending later this evening. Locally heavy rain will continue to be the main threat. Temperatures will be near normal to slightly below normal today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight



Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.