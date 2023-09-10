Weather Story

A cold front pushes across Wyoming today bringing widespread afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could have gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rain.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 70.