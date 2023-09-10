Weather Story
A cold front pushes across Wyoming today bringing widespread afternoon and evening showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could have gusty winds, small hail and locally heavy rain.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
