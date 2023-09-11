Mostly Sunny With a High Near 73

Weather Story

A nice day today with mainly clear skies and light winds. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms developing over the mountains in the afternoon, but they should stay at the higher elevations.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Wednesday

Isolated showers between noon and 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 73.