Warmer day for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
