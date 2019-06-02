Mostly Sunny with a High Near 73

Warmer day for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of showers between noon and 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

