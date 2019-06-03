Mostly Sunny with a High Near 73

Warmer day for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of showers between 10am and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

