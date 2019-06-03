Warmer day for the region today. Widely scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A slight chance of showers between 10am and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
