Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms over the area. A few storms may have heavy rain and small hail. Little warmer day for the region.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Thursday Night
Isolated showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A slight chance of rain showers before 7am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 8am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 8am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night
A sA slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.