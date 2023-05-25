Mostly Sunny With a High Near 73

Weather Story
It will be warm with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening. What else is new? Storms may produce gusty winds and brief heavy rain.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 4pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
