Weather Story

Temperatures will once again feel like summer for much of the area today. There will be more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, which will bring decent rain to some areas. Thunderstorms will produce strong gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Memorial Day

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.