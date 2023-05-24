Weather Story

The weather pattern doesn’t want to change anytime soon. A low is expected to keep spinning and redeveloping west of Wyoming, which will keep the area in moist southerly flow. This will keep thunderstorm chances in the forecast for each afternoon moving forward. Temperatures will also remain above normal and be consistent. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with any thunderstorms that develop.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Memorial Day

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 75.