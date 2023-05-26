Weather Story

Another day of rain showers and thunderstorms is in store. Stronger, possibly some severe, storms will develop this afternoon and hang around into this evening. All severe threats are possible, mainly northeast portions of the area, Johnson County has the best chance. Temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to more cloud cover and a weather system moving through the area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers before 1pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light west southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.