Weather Story

A little warmer for most, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening (as usual). Heavy rain will be possible with any storm.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.