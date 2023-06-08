Weather Story

A continuation of previous days. Near to just above normal temperatures today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain should decrease around sunset.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.