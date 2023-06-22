Weather Story

Low clouds will continue east of the Divide this morning. Light drizzle and isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over southern portions this afternoon, spreading and moving toward the northeast. Some storms may be strong, with large hail, strong winds and heavy rain possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north northwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph becoming east 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.