Mostly Sunny With a High Near 75

Weather Story

Temperatures continue to rise, with highs above average for most of the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return in the afternoon. A similar setup is expected for Wednesday before another system moves into the region Thursday. Flooding may become a concern by the end of the week as Gulf moisture moves into the area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through Sunday, with heavy rain possible.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Temperatures continue to warm up today with near to above-average highs across the state. Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. The remainder of the week looks to be wetter and cooler. Starting Thursday, rain showers and thunderstorms move into the area with localized areas of heavy rain. This will be a daily occurrence that continues into the weekend. Flooding is possible from Thursday to Saturday, with Friday as the best chance for the heaviest rain.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. SoutScattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

Scattered showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 60. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Low around 45. West northwest wind around 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 61. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am, then a slight chance of showers after 1am. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.