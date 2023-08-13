Mostly Sunny With a High Near 75

Weather Story

Much cooler for most today with the passage of a cold front earlier this morning. Any light showers will end around noon today. Otherwise, dry and breezy. Temperatures begin warming back up Monday.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.