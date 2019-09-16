A Pacific storm system approaching the region will bring isolated to scattered showers and storms across the west today. Clouds will gradually increase west to east. Also expect breezy to windy conditions and warm temperatures again, but not as warm as Sunday. Breezy and cooler conditions will take over on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front slides across the state.

Detailed Forecast

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. Light southeast wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.