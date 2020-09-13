Mostly Sunny with a High Near 76

Weather Story

Warm and dry with wildfire smoke pushing east into the area today. Critical fire weather conditions possible on Monday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Widespread haze before 1pm. Areas of smoke after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Widespread haze between 7pm and 5am. Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 45. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday

Patchy smoke before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.