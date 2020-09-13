Mostly Sunny with a High Near 76

Weather Story
Warm and dry with wildfire smoke pushing east into the area today. Critical fire weather conditions possible on Monday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Widespread haze before 1pm. Areas of smoke after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Widespread haze between 7pm and 5am. Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 45. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday
Patchy smoke before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW