Today, expect gusty winds and a slight chance of late day thunderstorms, mainly across the north. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of central Wyoming from noon to 6 PM this evening. Above normal temperatures through Thursday will increase snowmelt and river flows.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.
Thursday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
