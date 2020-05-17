Weather Story

Warmer today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Locally breezy in southern Wyoming. Isolated late day showers are possible in the far northwest. A combination of warm temperatures and breezy to windy conditions will bring elevated fire behavior and rising stream and river levels into early next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61.