Weather Story

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered through much of the area; with the most numerous showers and storms in western and northern portions of the state. Temperatures will average near normal. Breezy to windy conditions will develop across central and southern Wyoming this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph..

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.