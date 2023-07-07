Weather Story

An approaching weather system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly across the northern half of the area. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail and high wind gusts.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.