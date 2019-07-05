Mostly Sunny with a High Near 78

Isolated thunderstorms will generally be confined to the north and far east today. Otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with below average temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

