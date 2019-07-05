Mostly Sunny with a High Near 78

Isolated thunderstorms will generally be confined to the north and far east today. Otherwise partly to mostly sunny skies are expected with below average temperatures.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87.