Mostly Sunny with a High Near 78

Weather Story

Comfortably warm temperatures today with sunshine mixing with clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible near the mountains and in Johnson and Natrona Counties, but most areas should stay dry. Tomorrow looks dry and warmer at this point.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.