Mostly Sunny With a High Near 79

Weather Story

A seasonal day for late August. Isolated to widely scattered showers and t-storms will be found across the southern half of the area. There will be a better chance of showers and storms on Friday, with the most numerous in the south.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 78

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.