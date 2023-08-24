Mostly Sunny With a High Near 79

Weather Story
A seasonal day for late August. Isolated to widely scattered showers and t-storms will be found across the southern half of the area. There will be a better chance of showers and storms on Friday, with the most numerous in the south.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
