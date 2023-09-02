Weather Story
Temperatures will vary from each side of the Divide, due to partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Any shower and/or thunderstorm will be very isolated today and tonight, with most of the potential activity forming off the Uinta Mountains.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday
Scattered showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Labor Day
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
