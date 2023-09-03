Mostly Sunny With a High Near 79

Weather Story

Clouds will increase across the area through the day. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be mainly west of the Divide by this afternoon, spreading east of the Divide by late afternoon into the evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Isolated showers between 9am and noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 2am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Labor Day

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.