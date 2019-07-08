Mostly Sunny with a High Near 79

By
News Desk
-
73
Views
Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening especially over northern Wyoming. Cooler today with highs about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Scattered rain before 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR