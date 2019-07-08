Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening especially over northern Wyoming. Cooler today with highs about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered rain before 3pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.